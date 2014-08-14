Handyman gets 30-year sentence in Arlington woman’s death

A handyman pleaded guilty this week to the beating and slashing death of an Arlington woman and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Shane Dixon, 37, must serve half the sentence before he is eligible for parole, according to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.
Signe Edwards, 67, was found dead in her home on June 9, 2013. Police had gone to the home in the 5300 block of Wild West Drive at the request of Edwards’ daughter, who lived out of state.
Her body was found in a bedroom, officials said. She had been beaten and slashed with a sharp, unknown object, according to a news release.
Neighbors and friends later told investigators that Edwards had complained about having trouble with a handyman named Shane. Edwards said she had bought a gun from the handyman, but the handyman had not fulfilled an agreement to take the gun to be repaired, and also had not returned the money she had provided to get it fixed.
On June 8, Edwards went to Dixon’s Fort Worth home to confront him about the gun dispute. She told friends and neighbors she intended to call the police.
But she never had a chance to make that call. A day later, Edwards’ body was found.
On June 17, police learned Dixon had been arrested in Oklahoma on traffic warrants, and traveled there to interview him. Dixon reportedly acknowledged being Edwards’ handyman but said he hadn’t been to her house in weeks. A search of the car Dixon had used in Oklahoma turned up blood, and fingerprints that were also found on the bedroom door in Edwards’ home, officials said.
Dixon’s home was then searched by police, who said they found several sharp objects, including swords and a machete.
Dixon pleaded guilty to murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. In addition to 30 years on the murder charge, Dixon also was sentenced to 10 years for the gun charge. The two sentences will be served concurrently, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
After the plea agreement was reached, Edwards’ family released a statement.
“While there will never truly be a victory in this case, as we can’t bring her back or unwind the tragic way in which she lost her life, we are feeling a sense of relief that he is where he belongs and won’t be able to do this to another family’s loved one,” the family said. “Our sincerest gratitude is extended to Detective Caleb Blank and Mr. Keith Harris with the district attorney’s office for their hard work and diligence in this case.”
Dixon criminal record includes several convictions for assault, and a felony conviction for retaliation, authorities said.
