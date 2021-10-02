Crime
Driver in Arlington hit-and-run that hurt child turns himself in, cooperates with police
A man involved with a hit-and-run incident in Arlington turned himself in Thursday night.
On Sept. 23 a driver hit a 5-year-old boy on a scooter near his driveway in the 8400 block of River Bluffs Drive. The driver did not stop to offer assistance or call 911, police said.
The child was taken to a hospital but is expected to be OK, police said.
The Arlington Police Department posted on its social media pages Friday that a man walked into the department’s South Substation and identified himself as the driver. He has cooperated with the investigation and had not been charged with a crime as of Friday, according to the posts.
The red pickup truck the man was driving has been seized as evidence in the investigation, the department said.
