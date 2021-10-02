Crime

Driver in Arlington hit-and-run that hurt child turns himself in, cooperates with police

A man involved with a hit-and-run incident in Arlington turned himself in Thursday night.

On Sept. 23 a driver hit a 5-year-old boy on a scooter near his driveway in the 8400 block of River Bluffs Drive. The driver did not stop to offer assistance or call 911, police said.

The child was taken to a hospital but is expected to be OK, police said.

The Arlington Police Department posted on its social media pages Friday that a man walked into the department’s South Substation and identified himself as the driver. He has cooperated with the investigation and had not been charged with a crime as of Friday, according to the posts.

TX Politics newsletter

Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The red pickup truck the man was driving has been seized as evidence in the investigation, the department said.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Megan Cardona
Megan Cardona is a breaking news reporter at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. She graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2020, where she worked at the campus paper, The Shorthorn, for two years. She is passionate about accurate, easy to understand reporting.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service