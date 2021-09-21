Two men fatally shot at Fort Worth apartment complex, police say

A baby and his father were found dead Tuesday afternoon at a Garland apartment complex, Garland police said.

Two men were fatally shot Tuesday night in Fort Worth, according to police.

At about 11:30 p.m., police were sent to a shooting call at 1701 E. Robert St. at the Valley at Cobb Park Apartments. They found two men who had been shot. One of them died at the apartment complex, police said, and the other was taken to a hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Police said they identified the shooter as a man at the apartment complex, and he was cooperating with homicide detectives. The man was not arrested, police said.