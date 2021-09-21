Crime

Two men fatally shot at Fort Worth apartment complex, police say

A baby and his father were found dead Tuesday afternoon at a Garland apartment complex, Garland police said.
A baby and his father were found dead Tuesday afternoon at a Garland apartment complex, Garland police said. Courteys: McClatchy Co.

Two men were fatally shot Tuesday night in Fort Worth, according to police.

At about 11:30 p.m., police were sent to a shooting call at 1701 E. Robert St. at the Valley at Cobb Park Apartments. They found two men who had been shot. One of them died at the apartment complex, police said, and the other was taken to a hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Police said they identified the shooter as a man at the apartment complex, and he was cooperating with homicide detectives. The man was not arrested, police said.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service