What Fort Worth crimes happened near you? This map shows 933 for the end of August.
There were 933 crimes recorded by the Fort Worth Police Department from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, according to collected city data.
Twenty-one more crimes happened in the last week of August leading into September than the week before. The highest reported crime was theft at 146, an increase of 14 more occurrences.
The compiled data is processed and used to create a crime map showing every recorded crime released by Fort Worth police during that time period.
The Star-Telegram crime map displays the locations of crimes with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime. Readers can zoom in and out and use filters to narrow results.
The map includes filters for different offenses, and selecting a filter allows users to focus on the occurrences of that crime.
