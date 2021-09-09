Grand Prairie murder suspect on the run after killing woman in her home, police say

A search was on Thursday for a 32-year-old murder suspect accused of killing a Grand Prairie woman who he had previously dated.

Grand Prairie detectives are working the case as a family violence homicide.

Grand Prairie police identified the suspect as Ricardo Nevarez-Suarez, who is currently wanted by authorities on a murder warrant.

The victim was Idalis Carrero-Magobet, 25, of Grand Prairie, who was found stabbed to death Wednesday afternoon in her home.

Police responded to a stabbing call about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of West Pioneer Parkway in Grand Prairie.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When they arrived, officers found the body of woman who was later identified as Idalis Carrero-Magobet.

Detectives determined that Carrero-Magobet and Nevarez-Suarez were at her home when the stabbing occurred.

Police did not provide any details on a motive for the killing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Grand Prairie Crimes Stoppers at 972-988-8477 or online at GPCrimeStoppers.org. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Nevarez-Suarez. Tipsters will remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER