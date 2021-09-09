Texas firefighter sentenced for storing 5,000 child porn photos on department tablet

A Texas volunteer firefighter who stored more than 5,000 photos and 1,500 videos of child pornography on his fire department tablet was sentenced on Thursday to more than 12 years in a federal prison.

Justin David Musgraves, 39, who also was the deputy director of emergency management in Lubbock, was ordered to pay $57,000 in restitution to eight victims identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as known victims of child sexual abuse imagery, $17,000 to the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act’s reserve fund, and $5,000 to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act’s victim services fund.

The volunteer firefighter was sentenced to 151 months after pleading guilty in May to a federal charge of possession of pornography involving a prepubescent minor, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

Musgraves was a volunteer firefighter in Shallowater, Texas, which is a suburb of Lubbock.

Federal court documents noted that Musgraves possessed sexually explicit images of children as young as 2 years-old.

The Texas Rangers, agents with the FBI’s Dallas Field Office and authorities with Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case.

The investigation began after Musgraves brought his tablet to University Medical Center in Lubbock for a navigation software install. Employees became concern by the files they spotted and alerted authorities, according to federal authorities.

Musgraves later admitted that he used the tablet to access child pornography while working at Lubbock’s Operation Center, according to court documents.

At his sentencing hearing, prosecutors noted that Musgraves meticulously sorted the files into folders and subfolders, mostly organized by victim.