Crime

70-year-old Johnson County man shot wife to death, law enforcement authorities allege

A 70-year-old man shot his wife to death inside a house in Johnson County, authorities said on Thursday.

Charles Duckworth was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder in the death of Brenda Duckworth, 69, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Duckworth called 911 about 6 p.m. Wednesday and said that he shot his wife at the house in the 2100 block of Wren Court, the sheriff’s office said. The residence is near the north city limits of Keene.

The sheriff’s office did not describe a motive.

Keene police arrived first, detained Charles Duckworth and found his wife’s body.

TX Politics newsletter

Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Charles Duckworth was taken to the Johnson County Jail.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service