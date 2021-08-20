12-year-old River Oaks boy charged in death of 6-year-old cousin near home, officials say

A 12-year-old River Oaks boy accused in the death of his 6-year-old cousin has been ordered to stay in the custody of Tarrant County juvenile authorities, officials with the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office said on Friday.

The boy will have another detention hearing in five days.

State Judge Alex Kim ordered the boy on Thursday afternoon to remain at the Lynn W. Ross Juvenile Detention Center in Fort Worth after a detention hearing which was closed to the public.

Generally, the hearings are held on Zoom, but Kim closed the hearing Thursday afternoon on the 12-year-old boy, citing his age.

In the detention hearing, the boy’s aunt and uncle, who have custody of him, described the relationship between the boy and the victim, 6-year-old Isabella Courtney, as like “brother/sister,” the District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

River Oaks police responded to a call of an injured person shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the family’s home in the 1800 block of Melba Court in River Oaks.

Officers found Isabella outside the home and began administering medical aid until paramedics arrived, police said.

The girl was then taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, where she died.

Police have not commented on her cause of death, but an autopsy is scheduled Friday, according to an official with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The boy was taken into custody Wednesday evening at the scene and faces a charge of delinquent conduct-murder, according to River Oaks Police Chief Christopher Spieldenner.

Other people were inside the home at the time of the incident, and children were outside in the yard, River Oaks police said. River Oaks is in northwest Tarrant County, about five miles from Fort Worth.

Close friends of the family started a GoFundMe page to raise money to help the parents with “memorial expenses and family expenses associated with the loss of Bella Courtney,” the website says.

“She has touched so many lives and will be missed,” the GoFundMe page says. “We ask everyone for thoughts and prayers as they support each other, their children and family during this loss.”