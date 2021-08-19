Reported Carrollton kidnapping leads to shot fired, police standoff in Trophy Club

Police in Trophy Club arrested a man and located a woman believed to be kidnapped after a brief standoff outside the man’s home Wednesday night, according to a news release.

Trophy Club officers answered a request for a welfare check around 10 p.m. Wednesday on Crestwood Drive, where Carrollton police asked Trophy Club officers to check the home for a woman who was reportedly kidnapped.

When they arrived, officers saw a vehicle thought to be part of the kidnapping incident and started to check the home when a man came out of the residence. Officers noticed the man had a handgun in his hand, and one officer fired a shot that did not hit anybody, according to the release.

The man retreated into the house, and police set up a perimeter around the residence and the surrounding block, according to the release. Officers stayed in contact with the man via phone, eventually talking him out of the house just before 10:30 p.m.

Police entered the house, secured it, and found the woman reported to be kidnapped. Police said in the release the incident is still under investigation but there is no danger to the community.

