Suspected robber dies in Dallas home after resident fires several shots, police say

A suspected robber was shot to death early Wednesday inside of a Dallas home when he attempted to rob a resident, Dallas police said.

The accused robber died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Homicide detectives interviewed the resident who shot the man, but he was later released. Police said they would refer the case to a Dallas grand jury.

The shooting was reported at about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Diceman Avenue.

The resident told Dallas police the suspected robber approached his home, entered it and tried to rob him. Fearing for his life, the resident fired at the accused robber several times, he told police.

When they responded to the shooting call, police found the body of a man lying in the home.

The accused robber did not have an identification card on him, police said. Officials with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office are working to positively identify him.

No one else was reported to be injured in the shooting.