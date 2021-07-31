Crime
Man stabbed in neck at east Fort Worth store, police say; victim in critical condition
A man was stabbed in his neck and critically injured on Saturday at an east Fort Worth store, authorities said.
The victim was stabbed about 2 p.m. in the 5400 block of East Berry Street and was taken to a hospital, a Fort Worth police spokesman said.
Police did not announce the arrest of the assailant.
Police did not say whether the victim was inside or outside Mike Discount Food Store when he was stabbed.
