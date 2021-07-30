Crime

Carjacking suspect leads Fort Worth police on chase, crashes into fence

A carjacking suspect led Fort Worth police on a chase Thursday night before crashing into a fence on South Riverside Drive. The suspect was not injured.
Fort Worth

A carjacking suspect led Fort Worth police on a chase Thursday night before crashing into a fence, according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA Channel 8. The suspect was taken into custody.

The man robbed someone of their vehicle at gunpoint in the 3500 block of Alta Mesa shortly after 9 p.m., according to WFAA. When officers tried to stop the car, the driver led them on a chase.

The driver eventually lost control of the car and crashed through a fence at a business on South Riverside Drive, WFAA said. He was cut out of the fence and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to WFAA.

Police have not released the suspect’s name. The victim of the carjacking was not hurt, according to WFAA.

Profile Image of Haeven Gibbons
Haeven Gibbons
Haeven Gibbons is a multimedia reporter intern for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Gibbons is currently working toward a BA in journalism with a minor in Spanish at Texas Christian University where she has covered topics such as hunger and homelessness in Tarrant County. She loves learning about other people, issues and cultures.
