Carjacking suspect leads Fort Worth police on chase, crashes into fence

A carjacking suspect led Fort Worth police on a chase Thursday night before crashing into a fence, according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA Channel 8. The suspect was taken into custody.

The man robbed someone of their vehicle at gunpoint in the 3500 block of Alta Mesa shortly after 9 p.m., according to WFAA. When officers tried to stop the car, the driver led them on a chase.

The driver eventually lost control of the car and crashed through a fence at a business on South Riverside Drive, WFAA said. He was cut out of the fence and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to WFAA.

Police have not released the suspect’s name. The victim of the carjacking was not hurt, according to WFAA.