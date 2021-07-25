Arlington police search for suspect after man fatally shot at local park

A man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon at Helen Wessler Park in Arlington, police said. Authorities are asking the public’s help in the investigation.

Arlington police asked for help from the community Sunday after a person was fatally shot at a local park.

At about 12:15 p.m., a man was shot in the 2200 block of Greenway Street, Arlington police said in a press release. Police believe that a man agreed to meet up with the suspected shooter at the Helen Wessler Park to fight. When the victim got to the park, the suspected shooter got out of a car and started shooting, hitting the victim several times.

Police are still searching for the suspect. Police also learned a private car dropped the victim off at a local hospital, where he died.

Detectives canvassed the neighborhood to seek out any video and/or witnesses. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Constantino at 817-459-5729. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-TIPS (8477).