Crime

Arlington police search for suspect after man fatally shot at local park

A man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon at Helen Wessler Park in Arlington, police said. Authorities are asking the public’s help in the investigation.
A man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon at Helen Wessler Park in Arlington, police said. Authorities are asking the public’s help in the investigation. Courtesy: McClatchy Co.

Arlington police asked for help from the community Sunday after a person was fatally shot at a local park.

At about 12:15 p.m., a man was shot in the 2200 block of Greenway Street, Arlington police said in a press release. Police believe that a man agreed to meet up with the suspected shooter at the Helen Wessler Park to fight. When the victim got to the park, the suspected shooter got out of a car and started shooting, hitting the victim several times.

Police are still searching for the suspect. Police also learned a private car dropped the victim off at a local hospital, where he died.

Detectives canvassed the neighborhood to seek out any video and/or witnesses. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Constantino at 817-459-5729. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-TIPS (8477).

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service