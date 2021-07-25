Man dead after opening fire on family members in Saginaw, police say

A man in Saginaw who shot a gun at family members is dead after one of them returned fire, according to a police news release.

Police said Terry McKenzie, 31, assaulted family members and then pulled a gun and shot it at them multiple times. One family member pulled a gun and returned fire, hitting McKenzie once before he ran into a home in the 300 block of Worth Street.

McKenzie was in the home with two children — a 1-year-old and a 6-year-old — when police arrived. Because he was armed and there were children inside, police said they considered him to be barricaded.

Saginaw police called for help from Fort Worth SWAT, according to the release. SWAT tried multiple times to contact McKenzie but received no response. The SWAT team breached the home and found McKenzie had died, according to the release.

Police did not say if McKenzie died of the gunshot wound from the family member or in some other way, but they have classified the ongoing investigation as a homicide.

Police did not indicate whether McKenzie struck any of the family members upon whom he fired.