Fort Worth woman changes story on shooting of boyfriend, faces murder charge, police say

In her first interview with Fort Worth detectives, Jade Scenters said her boyfriend had pointed a handgun at himself when she pulled it away and the gun went off.

The bullet struck 21-year-old Arrington Colbert in the temple, killing him on the morning of June 27 at their Fort Worth home.

In a police interview earlier this month, the 20-year-old Scenters changed her story, saying she never grabbed the gun, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

On Tuesday, Scenters told detectives she was not sure if her boyfriend had shot himself intentionally or if it was an accident, according to the warrant obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Friday. Initially, she agreed to take a polygraph to determine if she was the one who pulled the trigger, but she later refused to take it and told detectives her family had contacted a lawyer and the attorney had told her not to talk to police.

Hours later, Scenters was arrested and faces a charge of murder in the case.

The warrant written by Fort Worth Detective KC Sullivan provided these additional details in the shooting:

A woman called 911 just after 3 a.m. on June 27, reporting that “he accidentally shot himself in the head.” The woman was later identified as Jade Scenters.

When they arrived, police found a man in a bedroom in the 2600 block of South Meadow Drive. A medical crew pronounced him dead at the scene and he was identified as Arrington Colbert.

Scenters said Colbert had been her boyfriend for the last four years., and they had argued earlier in the morning, but she felt like they were making up. She later told detectives she couldn’t remember what they were arguing about.

They had been lying on a bed in a bedroom when they started to go outside and smoke, she told police. Most of the time, Colbert took his gun with him, according to the warrant.

Scenters first told detectives that she pulled the gun away from Colbert and it went off. The gun would have been several feet away from his head when it went off in that case. She said she has had to take a gun away from Colbert previously because he had been suicidal.

But officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Colbert had a contact gunshot wound to his temple, meaning Scenters’ first account of what happened could not be true, according to the warrant.

When she was confronted on her statement about grabbing the gun, Scenters told police she never said that. She reluctantly said she would take a polygraph examination, but she backed out of it when she and Colbert’s grandmother walked into the Behavior Measures in Dallas.

Arrington Colbert was shot to death on June 27, 2021, in Fort Worth. GoFundMe

Colbert was a 2018 graduate of North Crowley High School.

“From birth, Arrington had the sweetest smile and gentlest soul,” his family wrote in his obituary. “He entered the world and touched many lives with his beautiful aura.”