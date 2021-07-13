Dallas officer on administrative leave after domestic violence arrest in Arlington

A Dallas police officer was on administrative leave Tuesday after he was arrested Sunday in Arlington in connection with a family domestic violence incident.

Arlington police on Tuesday identified the victim only as an adult family member.

Authorities identified the officer as 37-year-old Juan Lopez Jr., who was on leave pending an investigation.

Lopez was arrested late Sunday night in Arlington.

Arlington police responded to a domestic incident about 9 p.m. in west Arlington.

Lopez was taken into custody based on evidence at the scene and interviews with residents involved, Arlington police said.

Arlington police did not release any other details.

Lopez, who was released from the Arlington Jail after posting bond shortly after his arrest, faces a charge of assault causing bodily injury.

Dallas police said Lopez, who is assigned to the South Central patrol division, has been with the department since 2015.