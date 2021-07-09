Grand jury indicts New York convict on weapon charge after he flew to Dallas gun range

A North Texas federal grand jury has indicted a New York convicted felon on a federal firearms charge after he flew from New York to Dallas to shoot at a gun range in October, authorities said.

The 46-year-old man also is accused of screaming racial slurs at an Asian New York police officer in Washington Square Park.

In addition, federal authorities discovered several photographs of Shermaine Laster of Brooklyn, N.Y., holding an assault rifle and a handgun. Several of the photographs were posted on Instagram.

Grand jurors in Dallas returned the indictment against Shermaine Laster on Thursday on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

If convicted, Laster faces a maximum of 10 years in a federal prison.

Laster was arrested on June 25 at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Federal court documents indicated that Laster was convicted of robbery in May 1999 in New York. He also was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon in April 2000 and was sentenced to 42 months.

Laster had traveled to the Dallas gun range in October to shoot at targets, according to federal court documents.

Before shooting a rifle, Laster signed a “Firearms Eligibility Experience & Range Safety Waiver,” which reminds shooters that “it is unlawful for a felon or illegal alien to possess or rent firearms or ammunition.” Laster indicated on the form that he had never been convicted of a felony.

Laster later posted a video to Instagram recorded at the gun range, showing him firing a rifle, according to court documents.

A review of Laster’s Instagram feed showed numerous photographs of handguns, with captions like “I’m ready for WAR,” “No games...fight in the dark,” and “Black Power,” according to federal authorities.

At Laster’s recent detention hearing, prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York presented a video that went viral of Laster allegedly hurling racial slurs at the NYPD officer at Washington Square Park.