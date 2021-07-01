In Dallas shooting that left a 4-year-old wounded, police are asking for help

Police in Dallas are asking for the public’s help in a continued effort to identify and locate a gunman who shot and injured five victims, including a 4-year-old girl, police said.

The shooter opened fire June 11 around 4:45 p.m. at an apartment complex at 378 North Jim Miller Road following a disturbance reported in the area, police said.

The child who was shot was taken to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas in stable condition, according to police.

Dallas police said the shooter was last seen in a black four-door sedan that sped away from the apartment complex. A man can be seen in the middle of a group of people standing in the parking lot of the complex before moving to the sidewalk and holding out his arm in a video released by police.

While it’s not clear from the video itself, police say that man was holding a gun, pointing it at people who were in the group and firing before running back across the street within the complex to the black Kia Optima with paper license plates.

Another car, which appears to be a silver or gray sedan, follows the Kia out of the parking lot. Police have made no mention of this vehicle, who might have been driving it or what they were doing.

As the man police said was the shooter runs to his car, the people who were in the group flee down the parking lot, taking shelter behind vehicles. One woman can be seen carrying a small child.

Police are asking anybody with information to contact Detective Yahir Perez at 214-671-4375 or yahir.perez@dallascityhall.com.