He killed his Kennedale family to run off with another woman. Tonight, he was executed.

John Hummel was executed by lethal injection in the state prison in Huntsville, Texas, on Wednesday night. Hummel killed three family members, including his pregnant wife and 5-year-old daughter, in Kennedale in December 2009.

A Kennedale man who failed in an effort to kill his relatives by poisoning their pasta but completed the task when he stabbed, bludgeoned and burned them the next day was executed Wednesday evening by chemical injection in a Texas prison.

John Hummel received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the December 2009 killings of his pregnant wife and father-in-law, the Associated Press reported. Hummel also killed his 5-year-old daughter.

Hummel stabbed his wife, Joy Hummel, then used a baseball bat to beat to death his daughter, Jodi Hummel, and his father-in-law, Clyde Bedford, who used a wheelchair. He then set their home on fire.

Prosecutors said that Hummel killed the victims because he wanted to pursue a romantic relationship with a woman he met at a convenience store. Hummel fled to Oceanside, California. He confessed to the killings.

Hummel’s crimes were unconscionable and began when he tried to slash his pregnant wife’s throat, Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson wrote in a statement.

“The kitchen knife was too dull, and she fought back, so he grabbed a nearby aluminum baseball bat and repeatedly hit Joy in the head with it,” Wilson wrote. “When she fell to the floor, he grabbed decorative swords and a dagger and stabbed her 35 times, killing her and their unborn daughter.

“Then he went to where his disabled father-in-law, Clyde, was sleeping and bludgeoned him to death with the bat. Finally he went to the bedroom of his own daughter, Jodi. He used the bat to repeatedly hit her in the face and head, killing her. Clyde and Jodi were beaten so badly that they could only be identified through DNA testing,” Wilson wrote.

Hummel, 45, was working as a hospital security guard when he committed the killings. He was convicted of capital murder in the deaths of his father-in-law and wife.

Michael Mowla, Hummel’s attorney, told the AP that he would not file a last-minute appeal. All available legal avenues had been exhausted, Mowla said.