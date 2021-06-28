Man and woman found dead in murder-suicide in Lewisville, according to reports

Police believe a man killed his wife and then himself in a suspected murder-suicide in Lewisville, according to media reports.

On Sunday, a 38-year-old woman and 45-year-old man were found dead inside their home, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA reported.

Latoya Connor and Julious Connor were in the midst of a divorce, CBS DFW reported. On June 20, Latoya Connor went to Julious Connor’s house in the 800 block of Pebble Ridge Drive. She was not heard from again, and family members and police started a missing persons investigation.

On Sunday, a neighbor reported a disturbance at Julious Connor’s home, according to WFAA. Police investigated and found the body of Latoya and Julious Connor inside. Latoya Connor had been shot and Julious Connor had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.