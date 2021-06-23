Girlfriend of suspect who shot Texas officer now also wanted for assault, police say

Police are still looking for the man who shot a Rhome police officer during a traffic stop on June 13 in Wise County.

Police said Royce Edward Wood, a suspect in a home invasion, shot an officer after he was pulled over while driving his motorcycle in New Fairview. Now authorities are saying Wood’s girlfriend, Tiffany Diane Caswell, was involved in the home invasion as well.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin told the Wise County Messenger that Caswell was not the female passenger who was riding with Wood at the time of the shooting. That woman was detained and later released.

But Caswell is believed to have been involved in a home invasion robbery on Coyote Trail on June 12, Akin told the Messenger. That incident led to Rhome officers trying to stop Wood the next day near Farm Road 407 and Farm Road 2264.

Wood, 43, is described as a white man, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 200 pounds and bald with a full beard and green eyes.

Caswell, 32, is described as a white woman, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 140 pounds with blue eyes. She may have blond or black hair.

Police said Wood fired several rounds at the officer, hitting him in the leg.

The incident triggered a Texas Blue Alert, a measure taken when a law enforcement officer is killed or seriously wounded and the attacker is not immediately apprehended.

Wood is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook Wednesday that Caswell is now wanted on the same charge.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $6,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Wood. Akin said June 15 that his office is following up on every lead and tip. To report information, call 800-643-8477 or 940-627-8477.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said that Caswell was seen on Sunday driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck with dark gray primer paint, black wheels, a number 13 sticker on the right side of the tailgate, a skull emblem on the center of the hood and an American flag attached to the truck bed. The license plate is PFW-8970, according to the sheriff’s office. Caswell was spotted in the area of 11500 White Leaf Court, off Texas 199 between Azle and Lake Worth.

Wood was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison in November 2013 after he was convicted of second-degree burglary and robbery, a sentence he began in 2014. He was released in 2019.

Caswell was arrested on a drug possession charge on June 14 and released from the Wise County Jail the next day after posting bond, the Messenger reported.