Mother, son accused of dealing drugs in Springtown home where fentanyl overdose occurred

A Parker County mother and her 25-year-old son were in custody Tuesday and accused of dealing drugs at a home where a fentanyl overdose occurred in April.

Investigators also seized more than 12 grams of methamphetamine, 30 milliliters of GHB, 16 pills that resembled Percocet, Xanax and other illegal pills in the Springtown home, according to a news release.

The “Percocet” pills are often counterfeit and contain levels of fentanyl in them, authorities said.

Deputies with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Deborah Denise Gannon, 51, and Matthew Dean Gannon, 25.

They were in the Parker County Jail on Tuesday with bond set at $20,000 each.

An investigation began in April when emergency crews responded to the home in the 200 block of Spring Valley Court in Springtown on a medical call.

Someone had overdosed on fentanyl, authorities said, but they did not provide any other details on the medical call.

On Monday, authorities executed a search warrant at the Springtown home, where pills and multiple digital scales were confiscated.

The Gannons face charges of delivery of a controlled substance, and additional charges are pending.