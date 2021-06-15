Man stabbed by woman overnight in Fort Worth in stable condition

Fort Worth police are investigating what led a woman to stab a man she was in a relationship with.

Police said 27-year-old Feniqua Walker stabbed the man sometime around midnight following an altercation in the 6200 block of Salen Circle. The man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

Police said they do not know why Walker stabbed the man.

Walker was also transported to the hospital for what police described as an undisclosed medical condition before she was released from the hospital and arrested for the stabbing, according to police.

Family violence detectives are still investigating the case.