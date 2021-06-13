Crime

Fort Worth police investigating death of man found near highway interchange

Police in Fort Worth are investigating how a man found in in the 2600 block of East Lancaster Saturday night died, a spokesperson said.

Police responded to a call around 5 p.m. about a dead body lying face down near the interchange for Interstate 30 and Interstate 35W, police said.

Homicide investigators are looking into the circumstances of the man’s death.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

