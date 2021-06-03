Crime

Man arrested, charged with murder in Fort Worth stabbing death

A 46-year-old man was arrested this week on a murder charge in the stabbing death of a Fort Worth man.

Cedric Lamont Smith is accused of fatally stabbing Quintus Lamar Record, 40, on C.A. Robertson Boulevard on May 21. He was booked into the Fort Worth Jail on Wednesday.

The person who found Record took him to a hospital, where Record died, according to police and medical examiner records.

Record appeared to have been stabbed at least once on his upper body, Fort Worth police said. Investigators have not released a motive for the killing.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service