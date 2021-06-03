Police make 28 arrests, 9 of them gang members, as part of #FortWorthSafe initiative

Fort Worth police made 28 arrests and recorded 20 new felony charges between May 19 and June 1, according to numbers released as part of the department’s #FortWorthSafe initiative, which began three weeks ago.

Police said the city has seen at least 43 homicides so far this year. Last year, the city saw the most homicides in 26 years with 112 slayings. The Fort Worth Safe program aims to prevent statistics like that in the future, using technology and data to focus resources in areas where gang and gun violence are more likely to occur.

Police have made 52 arrests since the initiative launched May 10. They have filed 39 felony charges since the start, with 14 of them from May 19 to May 25, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police recorded nine gang arrests from May 19 to June 1, with a total of 23 since May 10.

Gang members arrested in the last reporting period were taken into custody on assault warrants, warrants for aggravated robbery, unlawful carrying of a weapon, auto theft and narcotics charges.

From May 19 to June 1, police confiscated 17 weapons, 20.75 ounces of marijuana, one gram of cocaine, 2.75 grams of meth, 68 grams of THC and 20 grams of MDMA, according to numbers released by the department.

In the entire length of the program, police have seized 34 weapons, 44.35 ounces of marijuana and 5.84 grams of cocaine. All the THC and MDMA confiscated thus far was seized during the last reporting period.

A gun show at the Will Rogers Center saw police make multiple arrests and seize guns from people trying to purchase them illegally, according to the department’s web page for Fort Worth Safe.

Police have also compiled data on where crimes are committed to identify high crime areas into maps.

The maps can be viewed at police.fortworthtexas.gov/Public/hot-spot-maps.