Fugitive wanted for attempted murder arrested after chase in Fort Worth, police say

A fugitive wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for attempted murder led law enforcement in a short vehicle pursuit through Fort Worth on Thursday evening that ended with a crash and an arrest, police said.

The man, whom the police department didn’t name, struck another car, seriously injuring the driver. KXAS-TV reported that second car was pushed into the side of a home with four apartments inside, startling tenants who heard the loud crash.

The driver of that car was taken to a hospital with injuries that, though serious, aren’t life-threatening, according to police.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Officer Jimmy Pollozani, a Fort Worth police spokesman, said in an email on Friday he wasn’t made aware of the car striking a home.

The U.S. Marshals Service didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about the suspect.

Fort Worth officers were dispatched to assist the Marshals with the arrest a little before 6 p.m. on Thursday, police said. They chased the driver for a short time until he crashed into the car on Bryant Irvin Road at Kilpatrick Avenue, police said.

Traffic investigators will look into the crash, police said.

The Marshals, police said, are taking over the administrative side of the incident.