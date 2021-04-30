Fort Worth police hope to identify man who burglarized home, maced family pet

Fort Worth, TX police are asking the public for help identifying this man accused of burglarizing a home and macing the family pet. Anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-3148. Fort Worth Police Department

A man forced his way into a home in north Fort Worth and sprayed the family pet with mace before stealing property, police said on social media on Friday.

The department put out a call to the public for help identifying the man, sharing a few images from security video. He can be seen walking on a sidewalk in jeans and a red and black sweatshirt, pushing a green mountain bike next to him. He appears to be tall and bald, and he’s wearing glasses.

The incident occurred on the morning of April 8, when the man burglarized the residence in the 7000 block of Los Padres Trail, police said in a news release.

According to a police report, the burglar kicked in the front door and maced the family dog. It wasn’t clear if anyone was home at the time. The burglar stole a pocket watch valued at about $50,000, according to the report.

The dog wasn’t injured and only needed a bath, according to the report.

The man left the scene on a green mountain bike, police said, and was seen carrying a small blue bag.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call 817-392-3148.