Fort Worth police seek suspect with ‘man bun’ in road rage shooting

Fort Worth police are looking for a road rage suspect they say shot at another driver after they were involved in a minor car accident in the 3300 block of Westport Parkway on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

In social media posts, police described the suspect as having a “man bun” hairstyle and said he was driving a white Nissan Altima with front-end damage.

The shooting was reported shortly before 10 a.m. The caller told police that he was involved in a traffic accident with another driver who opened fire on him after approaching his vehicle, according to a police report. The victim fled the scene and called police.

Police released surveillance video and asked anyone who recognizes the man to call 817-392-3193.