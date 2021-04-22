Texas man arrested with 110,000 images of child porn sentenced to 10 years in prison

An Alvarado man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possessing 110,000 images and 62 videos of child pornography.

Several of the images were of children under the age of 12.

Timothy Lynn Vandeventer, 55, was sentenced on Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade.

Vandeventer had pleaded guilty in November to a federal charge of receipt of child pornography.

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations were alerted to Vandeventer downloading child porn from the internet to his home in Alvarado.

Vandeventer purchased child porn and downloaded it to his laptop and external hard drives, according to federal court documents. He also used a computer to print images of child pornography to view them for his sexual gratification.

Agents executed a search warrant and confiscated his laptop computer, five external hard drives and computer printing equipment.

A forensic analysis of Vandeventer’s laptop located the 110,000 images and 62 videos of prepubescent children who were less than 12 years old.