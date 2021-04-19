Brothers injured, shot during attempted robbery in Fort Worth

Two brothers were injured in a shooting at a southeast Fort Worth apartment complex on Sunday night after three men tried to rob them, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

One of the brothers called 911 just before 11 p.m. to report that he and his brother were shot in the 4500 block of Campus Drive, the Ladera Palms Apartments.

When police arrived, they found one of the brothers had been hit in the head with the gun and the other had been shot multiple times. That brother was in surgery on Monday morning and his condition was unknown, Officer Daniel Segura said in an email.

The identities of the three suspects are unknown as police continue to investigate.