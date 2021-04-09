Man shot barking dog with arrow, left canine critically wounded in Parker County yard

A Parker County man who was upset with a barking dog shot the canine with a bow and arrow, critically wounding the animal, the Parker County sheriff said.

The man later found the dog with a broken arrow impaled through its left side, but he left the animal injured in a neighbor’s yard, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities did not know if the dog will recover.

Dakota Shane Dearman, 24, of Millsap, was arrested Wednesday in the case and accused of cruelty to non-livestock animals, a third-degree felony.

Dearman was free Friday after posting $15,000 bond from the Parker County Jail in Weatherford.

Dearman could not be reached Friday for comment.

“My office is relentless in its investigation of animal cruelty cases and will seek justice to the fullest extent of the law,” Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said in a news release

A Parker County resident called the sheriff’s office on March 17 to report the severely injured dog in the 1300 block of Wilson Bend Road.

Deputies with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office and animal control officers found the dog bleeding from an arrow wound.

The dog, which is a mixed-breed brown and white canine, was taken to a local veterinarian for medical care.

During their investigation, deputies went to Dearman’s home in the area and he told them that the incident took place two days earlier at about 3 a.m.

Dearman told deputies the dog was barking early in the morning and it frustrated him.

The sheriff said that Dearman told deputies he shot in the direction of the dog using a bow and arrow, and heard the canine yelp.

Dearman said he tried to find the dog, but he was unsuccessful.

The next day, Dearman said he found the wounded dog in a neighbor’s yard, but he didn’t get near the animal or provide any medical help.