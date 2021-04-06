Arlington man collected $935,000 through fraudulent IRS tax returns, officials say

An Arlington man collected $935,000 by filing fraudulent IRS tax returns, officials said. He was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay $500,000.

An Arlington man who defrauded the federal government out of $935,000 by filing fraudulent tax returns has been sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay nearly half a million dollars, officials from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of North Texas announced on Tuesday.

Glenn Edwards Boggus, 34, pleaded guilty in January 2020 to filing a false claim for refunds with the IRS, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Boggus admitted in plea papers that in January 2017 he claimed a $1.4 million tax return on his individual income tax return, Form 1040, officials said.

That same year, he admitted, he submitted a wage and tax statement, Form W-2, that stated he had paid $5,647,888 in wages and $3,333,116 in withholdings, entitling him to a large refund, according to the news release. He knew these numbers to be false.

Boggus received a check from the IRS for $935,432.56, officials said. He tried to deposit the check into a bank account at Regions Bank in March 2017.

He additionally confessed in his plea to executing a similar ruse with fraudulent tax returns from tax years 2013 through 2015. He stated in the papers he claimed $33,489 for 2013, $323,765 for 2014 and $258,407 for 2015.

His sentencing was on Friday, when he was ordered to pay $495,368 in restitution in addition to serving five years in prison, according to the news release.

At his hearing, prosecutors showed through evidence the companies from which Boggus was collecting massive wages weren’t real, officials said.

The criminal investigation branch of the IRS investigated Boggus.