Father got upset with his 16-year-old son over grades. He beat teen up, deputies say Father beat up teenage son over grades,

After repeatedly slapping and punching his 16-year-old son, Michael Heusser pinned the teen up against a wall late Friday and began biting the youth’s nose for about 40 seconds, authorities said.

The altercation had started as an argument over the teen’s grades that escalated to a brawl, according to a probable cause affidavit.

After he stopped biting his son, Heusser told the teen to sit on the floor in their Springtown home, where he punched and kicked his son in the head several times.

At some point, the teen fled the house after Heusser — who police said was intoxicated — became distracted.

The teen tried to flag down cars, and eventually found a Reno police officer who alerted other authorities, according to the affidavit obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Monday. The 16-year-old was taken to a hospital.

Heusser was arrested at his home after authorities used a Taser when he refused to raise his right hand, which was under a blanket. Deputies and police had received reports that Heusser was armed. Multiple weapons were found in the home.

Once inside a patrol car, Heusser began banging his head against the prisoner partition, and spit in the face of a sergeant with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

Heusser was in the Parker County Jail in Weatherford on Monday in lieu of $25,000 bond.