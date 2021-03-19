Fort Worth teen arrested in Connecticut, accused of kidnapping 2 young girls

A Fort Worth man was arrested on a highway in Hartford, Connecticut, on Friday morning after authorities said he traveled to New Hampshire to meet two young girls and then kidnapped them, resulting in an Amber Alert.

Cameron Snody, 18, surrendered after Connecticut State Police surrounded him on I-91 Northbound, the agency said in a news release. The girls, ages 12 and 17, were recovered from his 2006 Saturn Ion, which he had stolen, police said. They were taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Snody was charged with third-degree larceny and fugitive from justice, police said.

The Amber Alert was disseminated in New Hampshire and beyond on Friday morning, warning Snody had come to the state to meet the two girls before stealing the Saturn and driving away with them. The alert reached Connecticut, where state police found information that led them to believe Snody was on I-91 Northbound, according to the release.

Troopers responded to the highway and set themselves up at various locations. They observed what they believed to be Snody’s car around 10:15 a.m., near Exit 23, and carefully conducted a traffic stop that prevented Snody from escaping, police said.

After Snody surrendered, he was taken to a Connecticut Department of Corrections facility, police said.

He’s being held on a $500,000 bond as authorities in New Hampshire work on extraditing him back to the state.