Confrontation at Huggins Honda leads to shots fired, North Richland Hills police say

An altercation between two men at the Huggins Honda dealership in North Richland Hills on Wednesday afternoon led to one of them opening fire, police said.

No one was injured and the man who fired the gun was arrested, according to Carissa Katekaru, a spokesperson for North Richland Hills police. His identity and the charges he’s facing will be released once he’s had an opportunity to see a judge, Katekaru said in an email Wednesday afternoon.

Police received a report of shots fired at the Honda dealership, located at 7551 NE Loop 820, around 12:45 p.m., Katekaru said. Officers found the man and took him to North Richland Hills Jail.

Police determined, through an initial investigation, the man who fired the gun and another man were involved in a confrontation prior to the gunshots, Katekaru said.