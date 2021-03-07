Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man accused of killing woman in Garland

Investigators identified 40-year-old Rodrigo Roman Villareal as the suspected shooter of a mother of two children in Garland. Provided

Garland police were searching for a man suspected of shooting and killing his girlfriend Saturday.

On Saturday just before 9 p.m., Garland Police responded to an apartment in the 2900 block of West Walnut, where two children were crying and asking for help. When officers got there, they learned the children’s mother was shot by her boyfriend inside their apartment, according to police.

A woman inside the apartment had a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. She died.

Investigators identified 40-year-old Rodrigo Roman Villareal as the suspected shooter. Police believe Villareal fled the apartment after the shooting and is driving a blue Mazda 6, 4-door, with Illinois license plate P393720.

The details that led up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Investigators obtained a murder warrant for Villareal, who is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5-foot-9, 135 pounds and with black hair. Villareal is believed to be armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Villareal can call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840 or 9-1-1. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for any information that leads to his arrest.