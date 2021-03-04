Two people shot to death in Forest Hill, police say; assailant wore hooded sweatshirt

Two people were shot dead late Wednesday at a residence in Forest Hill, police said.

The victims were slain about 11 p.m. in the 4900 block of Melinda Drive.

The victims were adults. Forest Hill police did not say whether they were men or women. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released their names or ages. MedStar pronounce them dead at the scene.

Police had not announced an arrest. They said an assistant, whose name they do not know, was a Black man who wore a black mask and dark hooded sweatshirt with the writing Billy Branded on the front. He wore gray or faded black pants and blue tennis shoes with white trim, police said.

Someone who recognizes the assailant should call Detective Sumter at 817-531-5278 or Tarrant County Crimestoppers at 817-469-8477, police said.