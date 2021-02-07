Former Keller teacher who stalked, spread vulgar lies about teen girl is sentenced

A former Keller high school track coach became the first person in the Northern District of Texas to be prosecuted for stalking on Friday for his interactions with a 16-year-old student. Getty Images/Brand X

A former Keller high school track coach became the first person in the Northern District of Texas to be prosecuted for stalking on Friday for his interactions with a 16-year-old student.

Rickey Badley, 45, was a Timber Creek High School teacher and track coach. In September, he was indicted, and he pleaded guilty in October for stalking and possession of child pornography. U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor sentenced Badley to 131 months in prison, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Badley admitted that he stalked the 16-year-old, calling her his “new favorite” and “little girl,” according to the press release. He circulated false and vulgar messages about her to her family and friends.

From December 2019 to April, he anonymously mailed her, her parents and her classmates letters that described fabricated sexual encounters between the girl and her teenage boyfriend. He also tried to mail out 13 copies of a graphic haiku, but law enforcement intercepted the letters.

Badley tried to blackmail the girl into creating two TikTok videos with sexual undertones through an anonymous letter sent to her parents, the press release said. Badley said in the letter that if she did not create the videos, he would spread more disparaging lies about her.

He submitted his resignation in January 2020 when administrators said they became aware of what was going on. Later that month, the girl’s mom saw him driving by the family’s house. Six months later, in June, the girl saw him pulling into a parking spot at her sports practice before he sped away.

Investigators found pornographic images of a toddler stored on Badley’s laptop, authorities said.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nancy Larson prosecuted the case.