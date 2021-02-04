After discussion with tactical team, call to brother, man ends standoff in Fort Worth

After a four-hour standoff on Thursday at a Fort Worth house, a man who was sought in a mental health warrant was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation, authorities said.

Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried about 10 a.m. to serve the warrant in the 4800 block of Star Ridge Drive. They believed that the subject of the warrant was a danger to himself or to other people, said Lt. Jennifer Gabbert, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

A relative told deputies that the man may have been armed with a handgun and that he had suggested that he may hurt himself or law enforcement officers.

His relatives left the house, but the man barricaded himself inside and would not come out, Gabbert said.

The sheriff’s office tactical team went to the house and began verbal communication with the man. After discussions with the tactical team members and a telephone call with his brother, the man agreed to leave the house, Gabbert said.

He was taken into custody about 2 p.m. and went to John Peter Smith Hospital.