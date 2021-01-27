Guardian, companion are charged with injuring Fort Worth boy, 3, who died last year

Two caretakers of Amari Boone, a 3-year-old who died in Fort Worth in April while he was under state supervision, have been charged with injuring the boy, but not with killing him, authorities said on Wednesday.

Deondrick Foley, 36, was charged with seven counts of injury to a child by omission-bodily injury, and Joseph Delancy, 29, was charged with one count of the same crime. Foley and Delancy were Amari’s caretakers at the time of his death, Fort Worth police said. They were arrested late last week.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services oversaw the boy’s care.

Amari was brought to Cook Children’s Medical Center with critical injuries on April 10 and died two days later. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of his death was blunt force trauma of the head and the manner was homicide.

The Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office filed the charges on Tuesday and released a statement on its decision on Wednesday.

“The Fort Worth Police Department and the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office continue to work on this case together, seeking the best outcome for Amari Boone’s family. We cannot comment on pending cases, but we all want the same thing: Justice for Amari.”

Fort Worth police said in a news release that the investigation is ongoing and the charges may be upgraded later.

“After consulting with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office, it was decided that Injury to a Child by Omission – Seriously Bodily Injury was the most appropriate charge at this point in the investigation,” the police statement said.