City of Keller reaches settlement with man pepper sprayed while filming son’s arrest

On Sunday, the city of Keller agreed to pay $200,000 in a settlement to a man who was arrested and pepper sprayed as he filmed his son’s arrest in August, his attorneys confirmed.

The arrest and subsequent pepper spraying of Marco Puente gained national attention after the family filed a lawsuit against two Keller officers. The entire incident was video recorded on multiple dash cam and body worn cameras. The Keller police chief apologized for his officers’ behavior two days later and said they were in the wrong, according to a federal lawsuit Puente and his attorneys filed against the officers on Dec. 15.

The alternative dispute resolution was filed in Northern District of Texas court Sunday, according to court documents.

Officer Blake Shimanek, previously a sergeant with the department, ordered Officer Antik Tomer to arrest and pepper spray Puente on Aug. 15 while Puente filmed his son’s arrest. Puente, an emergency electrician who grew up in Keller, was left without medical attention for 15 minutes.

Shimanek claimed Puente blocked a roadway, but a subsequent investigation found Puente did nothing wrong.

Keller Police Chief Brad Fortune has hosted two town halls about Puente’s arrest as the community demanded accountability.

“I think Chief Fortune is a classy guy, and he took a bad situation and tried to make it right as quickly as possible,” attorney Scott Palmer said.

Marco Puente was arrested and pepper sprayed after he recorded his son being arrested by a Keller police officer in August. Provided Marco Puente