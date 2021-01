One person is in custody after a homeless man was stabbed and left in critical condition, according to Fort Worth police.

A person believed to have stabbed the man around 9 a.m. at the intersection of E. Lancaster Avenue and Jones Street is in custody, police spokesman Buddy Calzada said.

Police are still investigating the incident.