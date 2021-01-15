Were crimes reported in your Fort Worth neighborhood? Check this map to find out

Thefts continued to give Fort Worth police headaches from Jan. 3 to Jan. 9, according to crime data from the city.

Of the 804 criminal complaints that week, the top five types of calls were 124 thefts, 99 assaults, 79 penal code violations, 75 criminal mischief calls, and 61 auto thefts.

The map displays the locations of crimes with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime.

The map includes filters for different offenses, and selecting a filter allows users to focus on the occurrences of that crime.

Here is a searchable map of crimes committed in Fort Worth for the week of Jan. 3, 2021. To search the map for crimes in an area, just type in a Fort Worth address in the search field or zoom into an area of the map. Click the individual markers for more information on the crime. You can also filter for nature of crime. The City of Fort Worth provides the data.

