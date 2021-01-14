Accused Fort Worth pimp ordered to remain in custody on child sex trafficking charge

An accused Fort Worth pimp who federal authorities say recruited a Mississippi woman on the internet to “make money with him” by trafficking a 16-year-old girl was ordered on Thursday to remain in federal custody following his arrest over the weekend.

Sauvarious Allen, also known as “Tunechie Escobar,” was to stay in custody because he was deemed a flight risk after evading authorities since September.

Allen was arrested Friday without incident in Arlington after authorities began monitoring one of his associates. No weapon was found on him, but marijuana was discovered in his underwear, federal authorities said.

In their attempts to local Allen since September, authorities had visited his aunt’s home in Grand Prairie, visited his Dallas music studio, monitored social media since he routinely posted, and checked phone numbers that Allen used.

“He was pretty good at it,” Special Agent John Kochan testified Thursday morning in Allen’s detention hearing. Kochan, who is with the Department of Homeland Security, was commenting on Allen’s ability to evade authorities.

Kochan testified Allen was a rapper who bragged about pimping and that he had several girls.

Prosecutors also had asked that Allen remain in custody because he faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted of the federal charge of child sex trafficking.

The Mississippi woman he recruited, Madison Murphy of Starkville, also faces a similar federal charge. She was arrested last summer.

Kochan testified Thursday that authorities are investigating a death threat Allen was accused of making Monday against Murphy saying, “No face, no case.”

A sexual assault investigation is also underway by Fort Worth police in which Allen is accused of the beating and sexual assault of his girlfriend, Kochan testified Thursday.

In the federal case, Allen is accused of obtaining photographs of a 16-year-old Mississippi girl from her Instagram account and placing them on websites utilized by pimps to advertise their victims for commercial sex activities.

Allen then contacted Murphy, who drove the teen to North Richland Hills last summer, making the teen believe she was coming to North Texas for a modeling job, according to federal court documents. Murphy also brought along her younger sister.

Murphy, her younger sister and the 16-year-old arrived in Fort Worth on June 23 at Allen’s home.

Allen then took Murphy and the teen to a Studio 6 in North Richland Hills.

Within an hour of checking into the motel room, Murphy told the teen she was going to have sex with an unknown man for money. The teen told Murphy she did not want to have sex with the man, but Murphy told her she was going to anyway, federal authorities said.

The teen was driven to a Cleburne home where she had sex with a man for $300.

Later, Allen picked up the teen, took the $300 and drove her back to the North Richland Hills motel room.

At the motel room, Allen told the teen to get ready because he had several more clients that she was to meet and have sex with, according to federal court documents.

The teen was left alone in the motel room, where she called North Richland Hills police, who rescued her.

The teen told authorities that she had received text message threats because she was refusing to engage in sex acts with unknown men.

After the teen was found by police, authorities searched Murphy’s car and found photos indicative of sex trafficking, condoms and lubricants.