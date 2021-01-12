Grand Prairie officer resigns, accused of pointing gun at Dallas ride-share driver

A Grand Prairie police officer who was arrested last month in Dallas after authorities say he pointed a handgun at a ride-share driver while he was off-duty has resigned from the department, Grand Prairie police officials said Tuesday.

Matthew Huber, a three-year veteran of the department, resigned on Jan. 7, just hours before he was scheduled to appear at a disciplinary hearing.

Huber was arrested Dec. 12 in Dallas after allegedly pointing the weapon at the driver, according to Grand Prairie police. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“It is my expectations that all Grand Prairie Police employees, on or off-duty, conduct themselves in a manner consistent with the high level of trust placed in us by the public we serve,” said Grand Prairie Police Chief Daniel Scesney in a Tuesday news release. “Any actions that violate that trust are inconsistent with our organizational values and will not be tolerated.”

Shortly after his arrest, Huber was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

His handgun used in the crime was not a weapon issued or owned by the Grand Prairie Police Department, according to the news release.

Huber was hired in 2017 and he had no previous disciplinary action in his personnel file, according to Grand Prairie police officials.

The Dallas case against Huber remains under investigation, authorities said.