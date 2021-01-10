Woman at Fort Worth prison not competent enough to be lawfully executed, attorneys say

This undated image shows Lisa Montgomery, who is scheduled to be executed on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Montgomery was convicted of fatally strangling a pregnant woman, cutting her body open and kidnapping her baby. AP

Attorneys for a woman in custody at a federal prison in Fort Worth filed a petition Friday arguing she is not competent enough for her execution, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

Legally, a person has to be competent enough to understand that they will be executed and why. But Lisa Montgomery is severely mentally ill, has brain damage and has suffered a lifetime of torture, her attorneys said in a write of habeas corpus petition. Her execution would violate the Eighth Amendment.

Montgomery, who is in custody at FMC Carswell prison in Fort Worth, was convicted in 2007 of strangling Bobbie Jo Stinnett to death in Missouri. Stinnett was eight months pregnant, and Montgomery cut the baby out of her and kidnapped it. She had been telling family and friends she was pregnant, and tried to pass the baby — who survived — off as her own.

Montgomery’s attorneys have been fighting for clemency for the 52-year-old woman, arguing that her mental illnesses, caused by a life of abuse and sexual assault, led her to have a psychotic breakdown and commit the crime that sent her to death row. Clemency is not the same as a pardon, but rather is the process by which a governor, president or administrative board uses their executive power to reduce a defendant’s sentence.

Montomgery’s sister, Diane Mattingly, spoke to the Kansas City Star about the abuse and torture she and her sister experienced as children. Mattingly was removed from her family’s home and placed into a loving foster home, but Montgomery was left behind.

“I mean, look at all the people that could have intervened,” Mattingly told the Star. “Her teachers, the police officer that she went to. She told him straight out, I’m being gang-raped. He dropped her off at her mother’s house and drove away and never did nothing about it. All these people have failed her over and over and over again.”

And now, Montgomery’s attorneys say, the government is failing her, too.

Even before she was born, Montgomery suffered brain damage due to her mother’s drinking during pregnancy, Montgomery’s attorneys said in the petition. As a young teenager, she was sexually assaulted repeatedly by her stepfather, who slammed her head into the concrete floor while raping her.

The torture she experienced resulted in her becoming detached from reality. Scientific imaging shows that her brain is damaged structurally and functionally.

She has also been diagnosed with epilepsy, bipolar disorder and complex post-traumatic stress disorder.

Montgomery’s mother allowed adult men to rape the girl in exchange for money or home repairs, according to court documents. Many adults, including a cousin who was a law enforcement officer and the judge in her mother’s divorce proceedings, knew what was happening to Montgomery and did nothing to intervene.

Various humanitarian groups have called on the government to help Montgomery. A coalition of more than 1,000 supporters that include prosecutors, anti-sex trafficking and anti domestic violence groups, child advocates and mental health groups, have urged President Donald Trump to stop her execution.

Montgomery would be the first woman executed by the federal government in the United States in 67 years.

A petition asking President Donald Trump to stop Montgomery’s execution has been signed by nearly 250,000 people.