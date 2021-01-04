Fort Worth police ask for info in fatal shooting of man who was a ‘hometown legend’

Fort Worth police asked the public on social media Monday for information to help solve the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old man.

Dwayne Brazzell Jr. was shot and killed while driving his truck shortly after 11 p.m. on Nov. 29 in the 1100 block of Savage Drive near Whitten Street, Fort Worth police said. The unidentified suspect or suspects left the intersection in a dark-colored car.

Brazzell left behind his daughter, Teah, as well as his mother, father and his brother. His killing was the 102nd homicide out of 112 in Fort Worth in 2020, the most violent year in the city since 1994.

Dwayne Brazzell’s last-minute touchdown in 1993 on the Lewisville High School Fighting Farmers varsity football team solidified the school’s first state title and made him a local hero, his brother, Shannon Brazzell, said.

“This one, it rocked everybody,” Shannon Brazzell told the Star-Telegram in a December interview. “People hadn’t spoke to my brother in years and they’re calling, crying, just because of the memories of him. He was considered a hometown legend.”

The Fort Worth Police Department homicide unit is asking the public to come forward with any information about this shooting. Anyone with information can call 817-392-4341.

Dwayne Brazzell Jr. smiles in this photo provided by his brother, Shannon Brazzell. The former high school football star was shot and killed in south Fort Worth on Nov. 29. Shannon Brazzell