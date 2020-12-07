Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Have you seen this child? Fort Worth police search for missing 16-year-old girl.

Fort Worth police searched for a missing child on Monday, Nov. 7.
A 16-year-old girl was reported missing in Fort Worth on Sunday, and police asked the public for help finding her Monday.

Debbie Torres was last seen in the 1100 block of Marion Avenue in the early morning on Sunday, according to a press release from Fort Worth police. She is Hispanic, and is reportedly 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 125 to 130 pounds and has brown eyes and medium-length black hair.

She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve Mickey Mouse shirt with gray and black Under Armour sweatpants.

Anyone with information can contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.

