A man was shot in the leg around 10:20 p.m. Friday following a fender bender at an intersection near the 2000 block of NE 36th Street, according to Fort Worth police.

The man shot in the leg drove to a nearby address before calling police. He is expected to survive the gunshot wound, according to police.

Police are still investigating parts of his account of the events.